BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE BV opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11. BrightView has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in BrightView by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BrightView by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,836 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

