Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY opened at $66.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

