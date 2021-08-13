Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. 20,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $175.22.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.