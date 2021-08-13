Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report $20.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $70.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $123.93 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURI. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,979. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $734.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

