Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.84. Methanex posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

MEOH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. 9,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

