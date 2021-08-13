Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.84. Methanex posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Methanex.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.
MEOH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. 9,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $49.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
