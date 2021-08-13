Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $15.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

