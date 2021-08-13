Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $469.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.25 million and the lowest is $460.19 million. Realty Income reported sales of $404.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. 2,890,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.98.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

