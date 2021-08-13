Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). TransAct Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%.

TACT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $17.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.