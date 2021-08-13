Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.81 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post $123.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.42 million to $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $488.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $515.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,990 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USPH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,937. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.