Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. 1,787,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,229. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

