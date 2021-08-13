Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $126.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $137.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $713.75 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $717.66 million, with estimates ranging from $704.10 million to $731.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aspen Technology by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $125.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.17. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.