Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

