Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.03). Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,391,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

