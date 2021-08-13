Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $741.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post sales of $741.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $736.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.90 million. First Horizon reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 82,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

