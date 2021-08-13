Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report $436.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.10 million and the highest is $440.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $383.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,070. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.18. 83,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $164.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

