Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

WETF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.29. 622,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $940.93 million, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.80. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

