Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $20.60

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.
AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
