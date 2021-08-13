Brokerages Set Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Target Price at $25.83

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLND. William Blair began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

BLND opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.