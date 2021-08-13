Brokerages Set Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Target Price at $62.60

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $68.58. 244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,619. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

