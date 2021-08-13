Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $76.70

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HUBG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,764. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

