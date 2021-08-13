Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $76.70

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.70.
A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
HUBG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,764. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
