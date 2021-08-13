Brokerages Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $28.50

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.53. 6,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,988. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,792,000 after acquiring an additional 370,773 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Repay by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Repay by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 435,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

