Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 255.83

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 259 ($3.38).

RR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RR stock traded down GBX 2.04 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 109.56 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,897,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.43. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The company has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.