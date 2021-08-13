Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$70.64

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at C$66.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.08. The company has a market cap of C$39.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$51.59 and a 1-year high of C$67.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,443,229.44.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.