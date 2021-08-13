Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $210.10

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BLD traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,057,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

