Brokers Issue Forecasts for TaskUs, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TaskUs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

TASK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $38.95 on Thursday. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

