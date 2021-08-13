Brokers Offer Predictions for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

