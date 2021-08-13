Brokers Set Expectations for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.