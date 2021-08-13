Brokers Set Expectations for Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

REGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.