Brokers Set Expectations for Woodward, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

