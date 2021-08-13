Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

