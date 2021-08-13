Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
NYSE:BAM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,585. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.
