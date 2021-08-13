Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.54

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$70.54 and last traded at C$70.38, with a volume of 55815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP.UN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

