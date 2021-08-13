BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158,365.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $158,365.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.07 or 0.99779141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00857155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

