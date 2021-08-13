BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BSRTF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

BSRTF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

