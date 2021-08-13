BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.19.

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.04 and a twelve month high of C$4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.40. The stock has a market cap of C$418.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

