Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.50.

Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$463.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.41. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

