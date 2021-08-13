Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s (HOM.U) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

HOM.U has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.17 million and a PE ratio of 13.26. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding purchased 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Insiders purchased 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last quarter.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

