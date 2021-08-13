BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BTRS stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 in the last three months.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

