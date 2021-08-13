Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Julie Brown Acquires 2,902 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98).

Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total transaction of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,135 ($27.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,123.81. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBY shares. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

