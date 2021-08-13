Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Julie Brown Acquires 2,902 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98).
Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total transaction of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).
Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,135 ($27.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,123.81. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
