Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 250 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $70.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.94 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

