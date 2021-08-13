Burleson & Company LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.57. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $59.68.

