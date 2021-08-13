Busey Wealth Management Acquires 3,097 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $67.25 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

