Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OTIS opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.57. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

