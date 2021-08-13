Busey Wealth Management Has $886,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Anthem by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 280.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $367.63 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.