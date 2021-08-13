Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $304.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.17. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

