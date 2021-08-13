Busey Wealth Management Sells 118 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $388.94 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.