Busey Wealth Management Sells 2,360 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 106,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 67,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

