Busey Wealth Management Sells 483 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 692.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $262,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $42,744,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.74. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.