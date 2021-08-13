Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 342 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $2,042.88 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,891.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

