CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

CACI stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $251.96. The company had a trading volume of 183,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,238. CACI International has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

